Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

ARKK stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87.

