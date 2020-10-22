Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.