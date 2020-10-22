Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

