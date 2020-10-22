VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $59.66 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

