Cwm LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,572 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU opened at $87.05 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

