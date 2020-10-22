Cwm LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 128,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 223,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50.

