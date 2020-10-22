iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after acquiring an additional 931,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,562,000 after purchasing an additional 424,795 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after buying an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,767,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

