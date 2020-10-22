Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $160.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average of $161.26. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

