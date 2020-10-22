Cwm LLC Buys 112 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $232.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average of $206.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

