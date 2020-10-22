Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

