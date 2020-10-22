Cwm LLC Buys 751 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,471,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $270.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.32. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $286.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

