Cwm LLC Sells 6,194 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $145.96 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

