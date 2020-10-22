Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,970 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

