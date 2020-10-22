IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock worth $8,783,617 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.96.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

