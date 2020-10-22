IBM Retirement Fund Has $297,000 Stake in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in People's United Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People's United Financial by 171.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,014 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in People's United Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,885,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in People's United Financial by 2,822.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,215,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 1,174,000 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People's United Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in People's United Financial by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,163,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 930,496 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of People's United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on People's United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on People's United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People's United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of People's United Financial stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. People's United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.