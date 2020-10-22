IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lear were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Lear by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 599.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lear by 68.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

LEA stock opened at $132.26 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.