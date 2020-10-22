BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $261.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.23. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.80.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

