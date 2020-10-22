IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. UBS Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

