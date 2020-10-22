IBM Retirement Fund Has $310,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

