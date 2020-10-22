IBM Retirement Fund Buys 4,597 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

