IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $146.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.97. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

