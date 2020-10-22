IBM Retirement Fund Has $343,000 Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 474.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in HD Supply by 54.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

