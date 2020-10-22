IBM Retirement Fund Has $346,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.