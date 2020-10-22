IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $322,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 54.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

