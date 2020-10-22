Insider Selling: Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Sells 29,713 Shares of Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Timothy Mattox also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 16th, Timothy Mattox sold 7,232 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $325,440.00.
- On Friday, September 18th, Timothy Mattox sold 13,118 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $487,071.34.
- On Friday, August 7th, Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00.
NASDAQ UPLD opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.
UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.