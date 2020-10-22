Insider Selling: Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Sells 29,713 Shares of Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Mattox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Timothy Mattox sold 7,232 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $325,440.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Timothy Mattox sold 13,118 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $487,071.34.

On Friday, August 7th, Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

