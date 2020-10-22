Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in AON by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Shares of AON stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. AON’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

