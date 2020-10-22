Cwm LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,197,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,825,000 after buying an additional 634,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.60 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

