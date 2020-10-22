Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

KIDS opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $921.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.77.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

