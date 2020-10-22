Cwm LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $384,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 646,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 64,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67.

