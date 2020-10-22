Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.15% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

