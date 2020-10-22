Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Alphabet by 39.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,593.31 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,517.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,447.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,083.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

