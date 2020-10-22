Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,118,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 518,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $3.59 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

