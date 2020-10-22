Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys Shares of 10,575 Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.