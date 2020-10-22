TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCON. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 78,201 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $307,329.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 44,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,814 shares in the company, valued at $149,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 909,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $4.38 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

