Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $206,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.21. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

