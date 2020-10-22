Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys New Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

