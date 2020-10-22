595 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $337.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

