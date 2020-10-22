Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.