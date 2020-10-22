Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $234,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 610,352 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $25,607,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after buying an additional 252,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $7,083,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,918,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.