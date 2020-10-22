Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Novartis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $3,240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novartis by 255.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NVS opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

