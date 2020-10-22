Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,184.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,191.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,835.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

