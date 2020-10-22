Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,184.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,835.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

