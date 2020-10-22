Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,184.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,191.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,835.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

