Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 85 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 189.0% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.