iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $228.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.09. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $236.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

