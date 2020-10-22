Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 683 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.76.

CTSH opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

