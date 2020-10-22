3,834 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 104,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 37,776 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.73. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

