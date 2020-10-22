Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,184.94 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,191.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,835.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

