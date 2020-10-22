Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $450,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.01.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.