Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,059 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of ROST opened at $92.17 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

